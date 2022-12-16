The University of Minnesota's president and board chair voiced concerns Friday about a proposed merger between the Sanford and Fairview health systems, describing the combination as driven by financial interests.

At the Board of Regents' meeting Friday, U President Joan Gabel cautioned that the deal cannot diminish the university's medical education, research and patient care.

Gabel said the university has three members on the Fairview board of directors who have all voiced concerns that any merger must ensure the independence of the U's medical faculty and recognize the importance of teaching and continued financial support.

Minneapolis-based Fairview owns the U's teaching hospital in Minneapolis and is providing more than $80 million this year to support the academic mission at the university medical school. The health system and U doctors jointly market services under the brand M Health Fairview.

"We will not compromise on our mission in any respect as we work with Fairview on their clear business and financial challenges," Gabel said.

"We are committed to working with Fairview as they examine this opportunity, but we want to make sure that it's clear that we will not compromise on our core commitments to Minnesota and Minnesotans," Gabel added.

The U medical school trains more than 70% of the state's physicians, board chair Ken Powell said during the meeting.

"The right question is: What is best for Minnesota in the years to come, not what might be best for Fairview financially," Powell said.

"Minnesota must support a future where its university — and, thereby, Minnesota — governs and controls its destiny," he added. "That does not necessarily preclude affiliation with Sanford, or others, but we ask our public officials to judge any proposed reformation of Fairview by whether it is designed to serve the teaching, research and clinical care needs of this state's only public medical school."

Fairview Health Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The health system has posted operating losses every year since 2019, but chief executive James Hereford told the Star Tribune in November that a merger wasn't required to address the financial challenges.

"As a management team and with our board, we feel confident that there's a path for us, as we stand today," Hereford said in an interview.

In November, the health system proposed a merger with Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health about a decade after state political concerns blocked a similar deal.

Leaders of Sanford and Fairview say the deal would inspire innovation, improve patient care and protect the health systems against mounting economic challenges.

The merged system would be based in Sioux Falls, S.D. It would stand as one of the largest health care providers in the Upper Midwest, consisting of 78,000 employees and more than 50 hospitals, including the University of Minnesota Medical Center.

Shortly after the merger announcement, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced an investigation into potential anti-competitive aspects of the deal and whether the merger would comply with Minnesota law on use of nonprofit and charitable assets. Ellison has scheduled a series of public hearings that likely will begin in January.

Gov. Tim Walz expressed openness to the proposed merger during a November interview with the Star Tribune. The comments signaled friendlier political waters than the nonprofit health giants encountered when they tried to combine in 2013, although Walz said: "There's a lot of work to be done left in it."

Economists say the combination could drive up health care costs by giving the consolidated medical operator more leverage when negotiating payment rates with health insurers. Sanford and Fairview executives have countered that they hope to make health care more affordable — not more costly — through a merger they hope to complete in 2023.