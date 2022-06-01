ST. CLOUD - Two St. Cloud men are facing charges in connection with the fatal shooting last week on the south side of the city.

Paul E. Coleman, 52, and Alphonso D. Cotto, 42, were charged Friday in Stearns County District Court, each with one felony count of aiding and abetting murder in the second degree.

According to the criminal complaints filed against the men, police responded to a report of multiple gunshots near a residence in the 1200 block of 10th Avenue S. at about 7:45 p.m. on May 24.

Officers found a man lying inside the rear entry door of the residence with a gunshot wound to his head and blood pooled around him. The man was transported to St. Cloud Hospital, where he later died. The man is the city's first homicide victim of the year, according to Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton.

Video footage from the man's residence show Coleman and Cotto near a detached garage — with Coleman having an object consistent with a handgun in his right hand — before the men entered a vehicle registered to Coleman, court documents state.

After the men entered the vehicle, Coleman "appeared to fire at least one round in the direction of [the victim's] residence," the complaint states.

The victim's girlfriend told police Cotto was angry at her boyfriend and had argued with him multiple times in the days leading up to the shooting; text messages between the men show the victim reportedly owed Cotto money for drugs and a firearm, documents state.

Authorities found nine cartridge casings outside the residence and later arrested Coleman at another residence in St. Cloud. Coleman's first court hearing was Friday; his next is slated for June 9. A warrant has been issued for Cotto's arrest.