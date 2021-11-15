Health officials are investigating an E. coli outbreak that sickened two people in Minnesota and several more across the country.

The outbreak is from organic baby spinach from Josie's Organics and Fresh Thyme with a best buy date on or around Oct. 23, according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) on Monday.

The Centers for Disease and Control Prevention said 10 people got sick and two were hospitalized across the nation, primarily in Midwestern states.

In Minnesota, the two people were in their mid-20s and became sick between Oct. 17-23. Neither was hospitalized. One lived in the metro area and the other in greater Minnesota.

Both brands of spinach, one bought at a Hy-Vee and the other at a Fresh Thyme, are produced by Braga Fresh.

The MDH said the Josie's Organics spinach from the home of one of the people who got sick tested positive for E. coli.

Health officials advise customers with those products purchased around the same time to throw the spinach out.

State and federal health officials are investigating the scope of the contamination.

