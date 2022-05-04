Two men have been charged in the shooting last week in St. Paul of a 33-year-old man who was killed while trying to sell marijuana.

Kerri M. Roan, 18, and Traivon D. Campbell, 21, both of St. Paul, were each charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Michael A. Pleasants, also of St. Paul, on April 26 shortly after midnight in the 200 block of Bates Avenue in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood, police said.

Roan remains jailed in lieu of $1.5 million bail ahead of a court appearance Wednesday. Campbell appeared in court Monday and also remains jailed. His bail stands at $250,000.

According to the criminal complaints:

Officers arrived at the scene to find Pleasants on the ground next to a car with a gunshot wound to the head. Emergency medical responders declared him dead moments later.

Video from a nearby surveillance camera showed Pleasants standing by the car with two men. The camera turned away from the three men, then panned back to capture Pleasants on the ground.

Pleasants had been texting shortly before the shooting with Campbell, who was asking about making a marijuana purchase.

Questioned after his arrest Friday, Campbell initially denied involvement in the shooting. But once he was informed of the texts and surveillance images, Campbell said he was at the scene, but Roan was the shooter.

Campbell said the two of them fled to Roan's home, where they split the marijuana that Pleasants had with him to sell.

Roan denied to police that he had anything to do with Pleasants' death. He also denied writing a note found by investigators in his home that read, "I had to earth a [man] last night don't ask why too many things are running," according to the charges.

Police showed Roan's girlfriend the note, and she said that was his handwriting.