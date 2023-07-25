Shortly before a 4 p.m. deadline to sign 2023 MLB Draft picks, the Twins announced they officially signed first-round pick Walker Jenkins.

Chosen No. 5 overall, Jenkins was the last first-round pick to agree to a contract. The bonus will be $7,144,200 and he will report to Fort Myers, Fla., after visiting Target Field today.

Jenkins, a 6-3, 205-pound outfielder from South Brunswick High School in North Carolina, was widely considered one of the two best high school players in his draft class. The lefthanded hitter stands out with his power with a simple, compact swing. He's expected to begin his pro career as a center fielder, though his size and speed may necessitate a future move to a corner outfield spot.

"He's a five-tool player," Twins amateur scouting director Sean Johnson said after selecting Jenkins. "We love his swing. We think he's going to have a chance for real power. He's a big kid, but he moves pretty well. He can really throw and we think he can really defend, so you can't ask for much more than that when you're looking for a high school prospect."

The Twins were one of the big winners in the inaugural draft lottery last offseason, jumping from the No. 13 pick to No. 5. Their fortune landed them Jenkins, who was ranked as the No. 4 player in the draft class by Baseball America.

He's rated as the No. 17 prospect in the sport by Baseball America and No. 21 by ESPN, immediately challenging Class AA shortstop Brooks Lee, a first-round pick last year, for the Twins' top-rated prospect in the farm system.

Spring training schedule set

The Twins will have a 34-game spring training slate next year, including 18 games at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla.

They begin with a game against the Gophers on Feb. 23, with the first Grapefruit League game the following day against the visiting Pirates.

The final spring game is March 26 before the Twins start the regular season on Thursday, March 28 at Kansas City.