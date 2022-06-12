Three-game series at T-Mobile Park

All games on 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Monday, 9:10 p.m. • BSN: RHP Chris Archer (1-2, 3.65 ERA) vs. RHP Chris Flexen (2-7, 4.35)

Tuesday, 9:10 p.m. • BSN: TBA vs. RHP Logan Gilbert (6-2, 2.41)

Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. • YouTube: TBA vs. LHP Marco Gonzales (3-6, 3.63)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (36-26) open a six-game road trip after closing out a 3-3 homestand with a 6-0 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday. ... The Twins had scored 54 runs in the previous eight games and homered in eight consecutive games before being limited to five hits Sunday. ... The Twins and Mariners opened the season in April with a four-game series at Target Field. The Mariners won the first two games (2-1 and 4-3) before the Twins won 10-4 and 4-0 to salvage a series split. ... RHP Bailey Ober (groin), RHP Josh Winder (shoulder), OF Kyle Garlick (hamstring) and LHP Danny Coulombe (left hip impingement) are out. ... The Twins are 15-13 on the road.

MARINERS UPDATE

The Mariners (27-33) continue a 10-day, 11-game homestand with three games against the Twins. They concluded a three-game series on Sunday with a 2-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox. ... The Mariners had won their previous four series before losing the Boston series. ... The Mariners, who were 10-18 in May, are 6-5 in June. ... The Mariners are 24-10 when scoring four or more runs and 3-23 when scoring three or fewer ... OF Kyle Lewis will begin a rehab assignment after clearing concussion protocols. RHP Ken Giles (right middle finger) could return this week after his rehab assignment. C Tom Murphy (dislocated left shoulder) is expected to be sidelined until the end of the month.