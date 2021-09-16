THREE-GAME SERIES AT ROGERS CENTRE

All games on BSN, 830-AM

Friday, 6:07 p.m. • RHP Michael Pineda (6-8, 3.87 ERA) vs. LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (13-8, 4.11)

Saturday, 2:07 p.m. • RHP Bailey Ober (2-2, 4.12 ERA) vs. LHP Steven Matz (12-7, 3.87)

Sunday, 12:07 p.m. • TBA vs. TBA

TWINS UPDATE

The teams are meeting for the first time since May 2019. The Twins (64-83), who were idle on Thursday, are 6-9 this month after losing to Cleveland 12-3 at Target Field on Wednesday. ... The Twins, who are expected to face lefthanders in the first two games of the series, are 16-33 in games against lefthanded starters. ... The Twins and Blue Jays will play a four-game series at Target Field beginning Sept. 23. The Twins have won the last three season series with the Blue Jays.

BLUE JAYS UPDATE

The Blue Jays (82-64) were idle on Thursday after winning two of three from AL East-leading Tampa Bay. It was the sixth consecutive series win for the Blue Jays, who are 13-2 in September and a season-high 18 games over .500. ... The Blue Jays have four players — Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Marcus Semien and Teoscar Hernandez — with at least 25 home runs and 90 RBI for the first time in franchise history. It's the first time in the majors since the Twins and Philadelphia Phillies did it in 2009. ... Guerrero Jr. leads the majors in home runs (45). ... Former Twin Jose Berrios left his start on Tuesday because of left abdominal tightness. After playing catch on Wednesday, Berrios reported feeling "normal" and said he would make his next start. That could be Sunday.

JOEL RIPPEL