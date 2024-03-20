The Minnesota Twins will pay tribute to the three Burnsville first responders killed last month in the line of duty as part of pregame events planned for the team's 2024 home opener against the Cleveland Guardians on April 4 at Target Field.

First responders from Burnsville and Dakota County joined by representatives from the Minneapolis and Metro Transit police departments and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office will ring the infield following team introductions. They will join the players for a moment of silence and remain on the field as a video honoring Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth plays on stadium screens, the team said in a news release Tuesday.

The three first responders were killed Feb. 18 when they were shot while responding to a domestic violence call.

Members of Dakota County law enforcement and first responder agencies will raise the American flag near Gate 34 and present the colors before the traditional flyover featuring aircraft from the Minnesota National Guard 133rd Airlift Wing, the Twins said.

Festivities kick off long before the first pitch at 3:10 p.m. The day will start with "breakfast on the plaza" from 6 to 9 a.m. on 7th Street outside the stadium. At 1:30 p.m., the Twins will dedicate the Dick Bremer Broadcast Booth to honor the broadcaster who retired at the end of the 2023 season after 40 years behind the microphone.

Bremer will also throw the ceremonial first pitch. The first 10,000 fans passing through the gates will get a Twins beanie.

April will mark the 14th season opener at Target Field.




























