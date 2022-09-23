Three-game series at Target Field

All games on BSN and 830-AM

Friday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Shohei Ohtani (13-8, 2.43 ERA) vs. Louie Varland (0-1, 5.23)

Saturday, 6:10 p.m.: LHP Reid Detmers (6-5, .371 ERA) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (12-8, 3.61)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: LHP Jose Suarez (6-8, 4.11 ERA) vs. RHP Dylan Bundy (8-7, 4.68)

Angels update: They come to Minneapolis after losing two of three to the Rangers in Texas. ... Their 5-3 loss to the Rangers on Thursday dropped them to 31-44 on the road this season. ... Ohtani, who leads the American League with 11.92 strikeouts per nine innings, will make his first start on the mound at Target Field. It will be just his second pitching appearance against the Twins. His first was on May 13, 2018 — his rookie season — when he struck out 11 and allowed just one run and three hits in 6⅓ innings with a no decision in the Angels' 2-1 victory in Anaheim. As a hitter at Target Field, he is 10-for-24 with two home runs. ... CF Mike Trout is third in the AL with 36 home runs. He has hit eight this month. From Sept. 4-12, he homered in seven consecutive games — one short of the MLB record.

Twins update: They return to Target Field for their final homestand of the season after a 1-6 road trip which ended with 4-1 loss in Kansas City on Thursday. The Twins (73-77) have lost 17 of their past 20 road games to fall to 30-45 on the road this season. ... They are 43-32 at home — the fifth-most home victories in the AL. ... The Twins went 1-2 against the Angels in Anaheim in August. Tyler Mahle, who is on the injured list, pitched six scoreless innings in the Twins' 4-0 victory in the series opener on Aug. 12. ... Luis Arraez, who is third in the AL batting race with a .313 average, went 5-for-27 on the road trip.