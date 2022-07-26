Twins director of team travel Mike Herman didn't look up until he heard the bus driver exclaim "Oh!" What he saw next was terrifying.

"We don't know who ran the red light, but [someone] did," Herman said. "I looked up and saw a Suburban rolling down the street."

The Twins' buses, nearing Metro Airport where the team was about to leave Detroit on Sunday after sweeping the Tigers, pulled over on the frontage road. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, Herman, bench coach Jayce Tingler and equipment manager Frank Hanzlik, who were sitting in the front, jumped out and rushed to where the vehicle had come to a stop.

The driver "was trying to climb out of the sun roof, feet-first. Our guys turned him around, and Rocco, Tingler, Frank, helped to pull him out," Herman said. "He had a suit on. We thought his legs might be broken, but he was fine. We laid him down for a second, and when he calmed down, he got up."

One woman, a passenger in the other car involved, was attended to by the Twins' athletic trainers and though she had no evident injuries, "she was pretty shaken up," Herman said, and eventually was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

"It was a very scary scene [but] it seemed like everyone involved left the scene OK," Baldelli said. "I'm glad we were there to help out, because we had trainers that have medical experience, and we were able to lend a hand and play a small part in helping some people out in a real unfortunate situation."