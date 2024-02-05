The Twins apparently moved their Hot Stove season to February, as they made another roster move and reportedly agreed to terms on a major league contract with reliever Jay Jackson.

The deal, which is pending a physical, was first reported by FanSided. Financial terms weren't immediately available. Jackson, a 36-year-old righthander, owned a 2.12 ERA in 25 relief appearances with the Toronto Blue Jays last season, totaling 27 strikeouts and nine walks in 29⅔ innings.

Jackson, who bounced between Class AAA and the big leagues five times, was rarely used in high-leverage situations, and he was designated for assignment Oct. 1 before the Blue Jays set their postseason roster.

The Twins will be Jackson's 10th MLB organization. After he spent four years pitching in Japan, he's posted a 2.73 ERA in 50 big league games since 2021 with a slider he throws for 60% of his pitches. He made 23 appearances for the San Francisco Giants in 2021 and two appearances with Atlanta in 2022.

The Twins already signed free-agent reliever Josh Staumont earlier this winter, and they acquired reliever Justin Topa as a part of the Jorge Polanco trade.