CLEVELAND — The Twins made roster moves before Friday's game against the Guardians, calling up first baseman Alex Kirilloff and pitcher Dereck Rodríguez from St. Paul and sending Trevor Larnach down to the Saints.

Reliever Caleb Thielbar went on the injured list because of a right oblique strain, and starting pitcher Tyler Mahle was moved to the 60-day injured list.

Kirilloff started the season on the injured list while recovering from wrist surgery. He had four homers in 11 games on his minor league rehab assignments, then went 3-for-12 for the Saints after being reinstated.

The 30-year-old Rodríguez made two relief appearance for the Twins last year after pitching in the majors for the Giants. He is 2-0 with a 4.66 ERA for St. Paul. He is a son of Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodríguez.

Thielbar had a 1.80 ERA in 11 games.

Larnach played in 31 games this season, hitting .221 with three home runs and 19 RBI.

Mahle has right arm posterior impingement and a flexor pronator strain after starting five games (1-2, 3.16 ERA).

The Twins (18-14) have a 3½ game lead over the Guardians (14-17) as the three-game series starts at Progressive Field (6:10 p.m., AppleTV+).

Righthander Peyton Battenfield (0-2, 4.67 ERA) is on the mound for Cleveland against Twins righty Bailey Ober (1-0, 1.59).

TWINS LINEUP

Max Kepler, RF

Carlos Correa, SS

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Byron Buxton, DH

Joey Gallo, LF

Donovan Solano, 1B

Nick Gordon, CF

Jose Miranda, 3B

Christian Vázquez, C

GUARDIANS LINEUP

Steven Kwan, LF

Amed Rosario, SS

José Ramírez, 3B

Josh Naylor, 1B

Josh Bell, DH

Oscar Gonzalez, RF

Andrés Giménez, 2B

Mike Zunino, C

Myles Straw, CF