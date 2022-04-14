Twins at Boston Red Sox

Four-game series at Fenway Park

All games on Bally Sports North TV and 830-AM Radio

Friday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Joe Ryan (0-1, 4.50) vs. RHP Nick Pivetta (0-1, 6.35)

Saturday, 3:10 p.m.: RHP Sonny Gray (0-0, 3.86) vs. RHP Tanner Houck (0-0, 8.10)

Sunday, 12:35 p.m.: RHP Bailey Ober (1-0, 7.20) vs. RHP Michael Wacha (0-0, 2.08)

Monday, 10:10 a.m.: RHP Dylan Bundy (1-0, 0.00) vs. LHP Rich Hill (0-0, 6.23)

About the Twins: They are 2-4 after being swept and outscored 14-2 in a two-game series against the Dodgers. ... IF Luis Arraez is hitting .313 and CF Byron Buxton has three homers, but the team batting average is .181. ... 1B Miguel Sano is 0-for-19. ... OF Alex Kirilloff (wrist) is on the injured list after a 1-for-17 start. ... Ryan lost on Opening Day vs. Seattle, giving up two runs in four innings.

About the Red Sox: It's the home opener for Boston after its 3-3 start on the road. ... Hill, with 12 years in the majors for 11 teams, is a 42-year-old who pitched for the Twins in 2020. ... 3B Rafael Devers leads the team with a .365 average and five RBI. ... Two of the team's starters, lefthanders Chris Sale (rib) and James Paxton (recovering from Tommy John surgery), are on the 60-day injured list.