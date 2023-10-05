Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

On another special edition of Daily Delivery, host Michael Rand dives into the key moments of the Twins' 2-0 victory over Toronto — a Wild Card sweep that propels them to the next round against Houston.

You'll hear fan reaction — and Kirk Cousins' perspective — as well as postgame insights from Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports