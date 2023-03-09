FORT MYERS, Fla. — Gilberto Celestino underwent surgery on his left thumb on Tuesday, exactly one week after tearing the ulnar collateral ligament while sliding into second base, the Twins announced.

Dr. Thomas Graham performed the repair in Dayton, Ohio, and Celestino, who will be out of action until at least late April or early May, will return to Fort Myers, where he will remain to rehab the injury.

Celestino successfully stole second base against the Braves, but his thumb jammed into the base as he slid, causing the injury.

The 24-year-old played more games than any other Twins outfielder in 2022. He hit .238 in 122 games.

Growing up quickly

Pablo Lopez remembers the first time he met Jose Salas. "He was a big-time prospect with Miami, but he was a skinny guy, probably 17 years old," Lopez said. "Then he put on some weight and got really strong."

The pair will forever be linked now, since both came to Minnesota as part of the trade for Luis Arraez. So Lopez was happy to see Salas, now 19, serve as a bench player for the Twins when Lopez pitched on Sunday.

"I asked him about how he felt about the trade, and he's excited about the opportunity, he's excited to be a part of the organization," Lopez said of the middle infielder. "He's going to develop into a very, very good veteran player, and I'm looking forward to seeing his progression."

Twins trip Blue Jays

Willi Castro had three hits and Kala'i Rosario hit a three-run home run Wednesday as the Twins shut out the Blue Jays 7-0 in Dunedin, Fla.

Seven Twins pitchers combined on the four-hit shutout, with starter Bailey Ober striking out two in two perfect innings. Randy Dobnak pitched 2⅔ innings for the victory.