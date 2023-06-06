Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: Host Michael Rand was intrigued and maybe a little alarmed recently when he was playing around with artificial intelligence and the 1998 NFC title game. Basic facts were completely wrong, but the emotion of the day was spot-on. Plus a former Vikings owner was sentenced to more than six years in prison.

11:00: Answering an important listener question about the future of the Twins on TV.

13:00: Star Tribune high school writer Jim Paulsen joins Rand to talk about the upcoming spring state tournaments and to explain some recent controversies the Minnesota State High School League has had to deal with.

27:00: Some drama with the Gophers women's hockey team.

