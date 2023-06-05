Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

David Flom is returning to the sidelines. The former Eden Prairie coach will lead the Southwest Christian boys basketball program.

Flom resigned from his coaching position at Eden Prairie on April 7 amid controversy for reading a racial slur to his players during a teaching session about social media. He was suspended by the school district Dec. 8 and was reinstated Jan. 23.

"Coach Flom's character and his reputation for service through sports set him apart as the right leader for our program," Southwest Christian said in a statement.

Flom guided the Eagles for 17 years, compiling a career record of 393-195. Eden Prairie went 28-0 in 2020, and Flom was selected the National High School Coaches Association Coach of the Year that season.

Southwest Christian is coming off an 8-19 season.

Flom will remain an elementary school teacher in the Eden Prairie district.