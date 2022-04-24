Byron Buxton won the Twins their first series sweep Sunday, but he might have benefited from the mystical workings of an unusual team good luck charm.

Richie the Rally Goat, as starter Chris Paddack's Instagram post revealed after the 6-4 victory against the White Sox, is a small white goat figurine that screams when you press him. Per Paddack, fellow starter Sonny Gray picked up this unique toy — based on the internet meme at a Barnes & Noble in Kansas City during the recent road trip.

The goat made its Target Field debut Friday, when the Twins were down 1-0 to Chicago. The Twins came back in the eighth inning to ultimately win 2-1. So when the Twins were behind Sunday from the very first pitch thanks to Tim Anderson's homer, it was obvious who to call upon to orchestrate the turnaround: Richie.

Richie currently resides in Paddack's locker, but he'll be rotating around the clubhouse and traveling to all the away games for the rest of the year. And as long as he's with the Twins, they apparently can't lose.

Catching carousel

Two of the past three games, the Twins have had their starting catcher scratched from the lineup shortly before first pitch.

First was Gary Sanchez on Friday, who felt some abdominal tightness while playing catch. Ryan Jeffers had to cover for him, but then Jeffers himself exited the lineup ahead of Sunday's game. He took a foul ball off his left knee at some point during the series and had a contusion. That left Jose Godoy to make his Twins debut, after only being in the clubhouse about one day.

Neither Sanchez nor Jeffers made it to the injured list, though, so their recoveries shouldn't take too long, especially considering they will benefit from an off day Monday before a three-game home series against Detroit begins Tuesday.

"After I threw the ball, I felt like a stab, and then it got really tight, and then I stopped," Sanchez said Sunday in Spanish through an interpreter. "I didn't want to make it worse."

Sanchez said he has not had this kind of injury before and was relieved the MRI didn't reveal an oblique strain, which would have likely meant more time away from the team. He spent most of Friday and Saturday resting and doing treatment but planned to start some more active work Sunday.

Jeffers was available off the bench Sunday if needed, though he didn't end up making an appearance. Shortstop Carlos Correa also took the game off for some planned rest.

Rehab stint for Kirilloff

After the off day Monday, Alex Kirilloff will return to game action on a rehab assignment.

The outfielder/first baseman lasted only five games this season before going on the injured list because of his right wrist. He cut his rookie year short last season to have surgery on a torn ligament in his wrist but has still battled lingering pain.

About a week ago he consulted with his surgeon, who found no new structural damage, and had a cortisone injection to help with the pain, which he feels most acutely when he swings. He has been working the past few days to ramp up again.

With Class AAA St. Paul, he will be the designated hitter Tuesday and likely play the full game Wednesday in a position role. If all goes well, he could return to the Twins in time for Thursday's home series finale against Detroit or the following road series in Tampa Bay and Baltimore.