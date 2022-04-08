The Twins will face last year's Cy Young Award winner, lefthander Robbie Ray, today at sunny, but chilly, Target Field in the season opener for both teams.

The Seattle Mariners are the opponent for the first of a four-game series.

First pitch is at 3:10 p.m.

Ray won the Cy Young for Toronto, then signed with Seattle as a free agent. He'll face Twins rookie Joe Ryan, who started five games last season after coming over in a trade and pitching for Team USA in the Olympics.

Gio Urshela bats cleanup for the Twins against the lefthanded starter, with Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa at the top of the order.

SEATTLE LINEUP

Adam Frazier, 2B

Ty France, 1B

Jesse Winker, LF

Mitch Haniger, RF

Eugenio Suarez, 3B

Jared Kelenic, DH

Julio Rodriguez, CF

J.P. Crawford, SS

Cal Raleigh, C

TWINS LINEUP

Byron Buxton, CF

Carlos Correa, SS

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Gio Urshela, 3B

Miguel Sano, 1B

Alex Kirilloff, LF

Gary Sanchez, DH

Ryan Jeffers, C

Max Kepler, RF