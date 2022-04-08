Twins Opening Day roster 2022

-
MIGUEL SANO
FIRST BASE, AGE: 28
Base salary: $9.25 million
Has the highest strikeout rate in MLB history — he struck out for the 1,000th time last September in his 661st game — but he hit 30 home runs for the second time.
-
JORGE POLANCO
SECOND BASE, AGE: 28
Base salary: $5.5 million
The Twins' MVP last season (97 runs, 98 RBI, 70 extra-base hits, .826 OPS) was finally free from nagging injuries.
-
GIO URSHELA
THIRD BASE, AGE: 30
Base salary: $6.5 million
Came from Yankees in the Josh Donaldson deal and replaces Donaldson at third. Has some power (21 homers in 2019) and can also play short.
-
CARLOS CORREA
SHORTSTOP, AGE: 27
Base salary: $35.1 million
His signing gave the Twins stronger leadership and a marquee player. No matter what WAR you use, he was among baseball's top five players in 2021.
-
ALEX KIRILLOFF
LEFT FIELD, AGE: 24
Base salary: $700,000
A wrist injury and surgery derailed his promising rookie season after 59 games. Will get some action at first base as well.
-
BYRON BUXTON
CENTER FIELD, AGE: 28
Base salary: $9 million
One of baseball's top players when healthy. In 61 games had a 1.005 OPS, but he hasn't played a whole season since 2017.
-
MAX KEPLER
RIGHT FIELD, AGE: 29
Base salary: $6.75 million
Hit 36 HR and had 95 RBI in 2019, but the numbers have fallen quickly the past two seasons. Standout defensive player.
-
RYAN JEFFERS
CATCHER, AGE: 24
Base salary: $700,000
Very good defensively and can handle the staff. Has good pop (14 HR in 85 games) but fanned 108 times in 293 plate appearances.
-
GARY SANCHEZ
CATCHER-DH, AGE: 29
Base salary: $7.5 million
Key player acquired in the Yankees trade had 34 HR in 2019, but the past two seasons have been offensive duds.
-
LUIS ARRAEZ
UTILITY, AGE: 24
Base salary: $2 million (in arbitration now)
Has a .313 average through 966 major league at-bats. Worked his way into 120 games last season, including 27 in the outfield.
-
GILBERTO CELESTINO
OUTFIELDER, AGE: 23
Base salary: $700,000
Obtained from Houston in 2018 Ryan Pressly trade. Overmatched in 23 games for Twins last season, hitting .136 in 59 at-bats.
-
NICK GORDON
UTILITY, AGE: 26
Base salary: $700,000
An infielder by trade, Gordon finally made the majors last season, hit .240 and played 45 of his 73 games in the outfield.
-
CHRIS ARCHER
RIGHTHANDER, AGE: 33
Base salary: $2.75 million
Signed late to fill out the rotation, the two-time All-Star (with Tampa Bay) has been saddled by injuries the past two seasons.
-
DYLAN BUNDY
RIGHTHANDER, AGE: 29
Base salary: $4 million
After promising 2020 season, the Opening Day starter for the Angels finished 1-9 in 2021 and was relegated to the bullpen.
-
SONNY GRAY
RIGHTHANDER, AGE: 32
Base salary: $10.7 million
Acquired from the Reds during spring training, Gray was an All-Star in 2019 and posted impressive K/9 numbers the past three seasons.
-
BAILEY OBER
RIGHTHANDER, AGE: 26
Base salary: $700,000
After going 17-1 over his last three minor league seasons, the 6-9 Ober was called up last year and started 20 games, pitching only 93 innings.
-
JOE RYAN
RIGHTHANDER, AGE: 25
Base salary: $700,000
Acquired from Tampa for Nelson Cruz in July, he pitched in the Olympics, then was impressive in three of five big-league starts.
-
CHRIS PADDACK
RIGHTHANDER, AGE: 26
Base salary: $2.25 million
Picked up Thursday in a trade with the Padres, the 6-5 Paddack had a strong rookie season (0.981 WHIP) in 2019 but slumped last season.
-
JORGE ALCALA
RIGHTHANDER, AGE: 25
Base salary: $700,000
His 0.972 WHIP in 59 games made him one of the team's most effective relievers. Might he get some save opportunities?
-
JHAREL COTTON
RIGHTHANDER, AGE: 30
Base salary: $700,000
Claimed off waivers from Texas, Cotton was a starter for the A's in 2017 but Tommy John surgery derailed his promising career.
-
DANNY COULOMBE
LEFTHANDER, AGE: 32
Base salary: $700,000
Veteran lefty has pitched in seven major league seasons, and was decent in 29 appearances last year for Twins.
-
TYLER DUFFEY
RIGHTHANDER, AGE: 31
Base salary: $3.8 million
Lights out in 2019 and 2020, he wasn't quite as sharp in 2021, but still dependable and targeted for big-spot outings.
-
JHOAN DURAN
RIGHTHANDER, AGE: 24
Base salary: $700,000
A 6-5 flamethrower, Duran has not pitched in the majors yet. He was shut down at St. Paul last season because of elbow issues.
-
EMILIO PAGAN
RIGHTHANDER, AGE: 30
Base salary: $2.3 million
Obtained from San Diego on Thursday, Pagan throws in the mid-90s and had 20 saves and a 2.31 ERA for Tampa Bay in 2019.
-
JHON ROMERO
RIGHTHANDER, AGE: 27
Base salary: $700,000
Romero pitched briefly for the Nationals last season but Washington designated him for assignment and the Twins claimed him.
-
JOE SMITH
RIGHTHANDER, AGE: 38
Base salary: $2.5 million
He has pitched for seven teams, and has been good for all of them. In 832 games (most among active pitchers), he has a 3.09 ERA.
-
CALEB THIELBAR
LEFTHANDER, AGE: 35
Base salary: $1.3 million
Native Minnesotan who went five years between big-league appearances (2015-20) he had a strong 2021, going 7-0 with a 3.23 ERA.
-
JOSH WINDER
RIGHTHANDER, AGE: 25
Base salary: $700,000
Minor league numbers (14-3, 1.82) are fabulous, but was sidelined last season because of a sore shoulder.