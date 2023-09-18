Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and his wife, Allie, have welcomed twin sons.

Enzo and Nino were born Sunday night in Minnesota. Twins coaches began receiving pictures of the baby boys around 10:30 p.m.

The Baldellis have a 2-year-old daughter, Louisa.

Rocco Baldelli left the Twins in Chicago after Saturday's game to fly back to the Twin Cities.

The Twins posted a photo on their X account Monday afternoon.

"The great thing to report is two healthy baby boys and mom's healthy, so really good news late last night," acting manager Jayce Tingler said. "Talking to Rocco today, everybody's doing well."

It hasn't been determined whether Baldelli will rejoin the Twins in Cincinnati. The manager said the decision would be based on how his wife and baby boys were doing.

"I think there's a good chance that it'll be the three days here and Rocco's back Friday [at Target Field]," Tingler said, "but I truly don't know. Is there a chance he comes Wednesday? That could be a possibility as well."

It could be a sleepless week for Baldelli if the Twins clinch a division title.

"I can't imagine how exhausted he's going to be over these next three years," Tingler said, laughing.