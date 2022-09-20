Three-game series at Kauffman Stadium

All games on BSN and 830-AM

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Dylan Bundy (8-7, 4.68 ERA) vs. RHP Zack Greinke (4-9, 4.10)

Wednesday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Bailey Ober (1-2, 3.49 ERA) vs. LHP Daniel Lynch (4-11, 5.15)

Thursday, 1:10 p.m.: TBA vs. RHP Jonathan Heasley (3-8, 5.09)

Twins update: They lost four of five in Cleveland and have dropped 14 of their past 17 road games to fall to 30-42 on the road. … The Twins have won the past seven meetings with the Royals by outscoring them 37-10. They lead the season series 12-4 and are 4-2 in Kansas City this season after sweeping a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium in May. … SS Carlos Correa was 2-for-3 on Monday and is hitting .361 in September. Utilityman Nick Gordon was 2-for-4 Monday and is hitting .297 since August 1.

Royals update: They ended a 1-5 road trip with a 13-3 loss on Sunday in Boston. The Royals allowed only nine hits in the first two games of the series, before the Red Sox had 20 hits on Sunday. ... The road trip began with three losses to the Twins at Target Field. … Rookie SS Bobby Witt Jr., who is hitting .248, has 53 extra-base hits and 27 stolen bases this season to become only the fifth player in A.L. history to have at least 50 extra-base hits and 25 stolen bases as a rookie. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli reached those figures as a rookie with Tampa Bay in 2003.