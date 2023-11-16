Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Twins announced a 10-year partnership with Lee Health in Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday that will rename the team's minor league complex.

The minor league facility and fields, where the Twins also hold spring training, will be the Lee Health Sports Complex. It was previously known as CenturyLink Sports Complex.

The Twins will be in Fort Myers for spring training for the 34th year in 2024. They have two minor league teams, in Class A and the rookie league, playing there.

Lee Health Sports Complex includes 8,730-seat Hammond Stadium, five practice fields and two half-fields, locker rooms, training and video facilities, meeting rooms and dining halls, along with community fields.