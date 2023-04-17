THREE-GAME SERIES AT FENWAY PARK

All games on BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Tuesday, 6:10 p.m.: RHP Sonny Gray (2-0, 0.53 ERA) vs. LHP Chris Sale (1-1, 11.25)

Wednesday, 6:10 p.m.: RHP Joe Ryan (3-0, 2.84) vs. RHP Corey Kluber (0-3, 6.92)

Thursday, 12:35 p.m.: RHP Kenta Maeda (0-2, 4.09) vs. RHP Tanner Houck (2-0, 4.50)

Twins update: The Twins (10-6) finish a seven-game road trip after splitting a four-game series against the Yankees. ... 1B Donovan Solano has an 11-game hitting streak, tied for the second-longest in MLB through Sunday. Solano, who had a 12-game hitting streak in 2012 with Miami and a 17-gamer in 2020 with San Francisco, is batting .340. ... Gray is 1-7 with a 6.80 ERA in 10 appearances vs. Boston, and he's 0-4 with an 8.02 ERA in six games at Fenway. He has the best ERA in the majors this season. ... 1B Joey Gallo (intercostal strain) could be activated during the series. IF Kyle Farmer (jaw), 1B Alex Kirilloff (wrist) and 2B Jorge Polanco (knee) are also on the injured list. ... RHP Kenta Maeda (arm) would be scheduled to start Thursday but he is questionable after having his start skipped Friday in New York.

Red Sox update: After winning three of four at home vs. the Angels, Boston is 8-9 and 13 of their 17 games have been decided by three runs or fewer. Only Cleveland (14) has more. ... Sale and Kluber, former aces of AL Central rivals, have combined to go 21-13 with a 3.60 ERA in 53 appearances vs. the Twins, but both have struggled mightily this season. LF Masataka Yoshida, a 29-year-old signed from Japan to a five-year, $105.4 million deal, is hitting .186 with one HR. ... CF Adam Duvall started the season hitting .455 with four HR and 14 RBI, but he a fractured left wrist bone diving for a catch and is on the injured list. ... RHP Chris Martin (shoulder) went on the IL Sunday, and 2B Trevor Story (elbow) and SS Aadalberto Mondesi (knee) are on the 60-day IL. ... Ex-Twins OF Rob Refsnyder is hitting .211 with one homer and seven RBI. ... 3B Rafael Devers is third in MLB with seven HR.