Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

LOS ANGELES — The Twins brought up veteran righthander Jóse De León from Class AAA St. Paul before tonight's game against the Dodgers.

First pitch is at 9:10 p.m. (BSN) with Bailey Ober (2-1, 1.85 ERA) facing Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw (6-2, 2.66).

To make room for De León, Jorge Alcala went on the 15 day injured list because of a right forearm strain. Alcala has pitched in 10 games with a 6.46 ERA.

The 30-year-old De León is 0-2 in four starts for the Saints with a 3.62 ERA. He has pitched for the Reds, Dodgers and Rays in the majors (22 games, 8.44 ERA).

The Twins lost 9-8 in 12 innings on Monday night.