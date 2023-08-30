The Twins were one strike from taking their three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians when the tying run scored against closer Jhoan Duran on a wild pitch with two outs in the top of the ninth inning.

Duran's fifth blown save of the season spoiled Sonny Gray's magnificent start and sent the message that the American League Central race isn't quite over.

In the top of the 10th inning, Twins lefthanded reliever Kody Funderburk replaced Emilio Pagán with two runners on base and two outs to face lefthanded-hitting outfielder Kole Calhoun. The move backfired, Calhoun slammed a three-run homer to center field, and the Twins lost 5-2.

The Twins remain in the driver's seat with a five-game lead in the division with 28 games remaining in the regular season, but Cleveland's comeback amounted to a two-game swing. The Twins and Guardians will meet for a three-game series in Cleveland next week, their final games against each other.

In a game that started in a pitchers' duel between Gray and Tanner Bibee, two of the best starting pitchers in the AL this season, the Guardians won the battle of the bullpens. Cleveland's relievers didn't give up a hit over the final five innings. Twins relievers allowed five runs in three innings.

Gray, who pitched seven shutout innings, threw more than 13 pitches in only one of his seven innings, a model of efficiency against a Guardians lineup that doesn't hit for much power and doesn't strike out often. After giving up a leadoff double to Steven Kwan on his second pitch of the 74-degree afternoon, Gray retired his next 13 batters with only two balls hit out of the infield.

There were quality defensive plays behind Gray. Carlos Correa dove to his left and made a strong throw to end the second inning. Max Kepler made a sliding catch on a sinking liner in right field during the third inning. Gray ended the fourth inning himself when he fielded a dribbler that rolled to the left of the mound, fielding the ball with his barehand and firing an off-balance strike to first base.

Gray threw a first-pitch strike to nine of his first 12 batters and induced a lot of ground balls by relying on his slider and four-seam fastball.

When Gray issued a seven-pitch walk to Calhoun to begin the seventh inning — Gray's only walk — he received a visit from head trainer Nick Paparesta. Gray knelt on the mound and removed his left shoe — a white, New Balance spike. Once he stood up, he declared he felt fine.

Gray stranded Calhoun after a foul out and two groundouts. Gray completed a season-high seven innings for his second consecutive start and fifth time this year. The crowd of 20,169 responded with a standing ovation as he returned to the dugout after the seventh inning.

After 27 starts this season, Gray's 2.93 ERA is the lowest in the AL among qualifying pitchers. He trails only San Diego Padres starter Blake Snell (2.60) and the Chicago Cubs' Justin Steele (2.69) for the major leagues' ERA title.

Bibee, a rookie, entered Wednesday with a 2.17 ERA in his last 11 starts. Twins hitters didn't have more success against him than other teams, but they forced him to throw 90 pitches through five innings through four hits and three walks.

The Twins finally broke through against him in the fifth inning after Matt Wallner drew a leadoff walk and Donovan Solano hit a one-out single. Recognizing a big moment in a low-scoring game, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli opted to use Jordan Luplow, a righthanded hitter, as a pinch hitter for Joey Gallo vs. the righthanded Bibee. Luplow had received only 16 plate appearances against righties, compared with 41 plate appearances against lefties.

Luplow struck out in a six-pitch at-bat, but the Twins rallied with two outs after Edouard Julien drew a walk to load the bases and Jorge Polanco dropped a two-run single into shallow right field in a two-strike count.

The Twins didn't record another hit.