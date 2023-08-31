Byron Buxton drifted to his right and caught a fly ball off the bat of Columbus' Kyle Manzardo in center field. That ended the top of the third at CHS Field in St. Paul on Wednesday night.

This was also the first out Buxton had recorded in center field since he caught a line drive in the sixth inning at Target Field on Aug. 22, 2022.

Buxton left the next inning because of a hip injury that cost him the rest of the 2022 season. He returned in 2023 as a full-time designated hitter. He was hitting .207 in 85 games played.

He last played Aug. 1 because of a hamstring strain. As he recovered, the Twins' strategy became to discover whether he could return to center field.

That happened Wednesday. He went 1-for-2 with a single, two walks and a run scored in the Saints' 6-1 victory. He was untested in center in seven defensive innings, catching that routine fly.

Alex Kirilloff, out for a month because of a strained shoulder, also started a rebab assignment. He had an RBI single, two groundouts and a pair of strikeouts.

The Twins said before the game that Buxton and Kirilloff would not be available for postgame media interviews.