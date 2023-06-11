Emilio Pagán surrendered two singles and a three-run home run to the bottom three hitters in the Blue Jays lineup Sunday, and the Twins blew a five-run lead at Rogers Centre, absorbing a painful 7-6 loss that foiled their chance at a sweep in Toronto.

Cavan Biggio, the No. 9 hitter in Toronto's lineup, smashed a down-the-middle 2-0 fastball from Pagán into the seats in right-center, scoring Alejandro Kirk and Kevin Kiermaier in front of him, completing the Blue Jays' comeback after they gave up four first-inning runs.

The loss finishes off a 2-4 Eastern Division road trip that included a sweep at the hands of the Rays in Florida, and two encouraging wins in Canada. But the Jays' eighth-inning rally sent the Twins home for a 10-day homestand on a disappointing note. The Twins opened the 2023 season with a three-game sweep at Kansas City, but they have not swept a series since then, and dropped back to .500 at 33-33 with Sunday's loss.

A sweep seemed inevitable in the first inning, when the Twins battered Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman, scoring four runs before the righthander even recorded an out. Alex Kirilloff doubled home a run, Trevor Larnach lined a bases-loaded single to score two more, and Royce Lewis — who recorded hits in seven consecutive at-bats over two days — singled home another.

The Twins added two more runs in the fifth, on Donovan Solano's first home run of the season, a solo blast to left-center that was nearly caught by center fielder Daulton Varsho, and a two-out single by Lewis that drove home Carlos Correa.

But trailing 4-1 in the fifth, Toronto took advantage of a defensive mistake by Correa to get back in the game. With runners on first and third and one out, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a ground ball that Julien tracked down behind second base and tossed to Correa to retire George Springer. But Correa's relay to Kirilloff short-hopped the first baseman and skipped past, enabling Biggio to score — and the inning to continue.

The next Blue Jays' batter, Matt Chapman, blasted a Louie Varland fastball beyond the center field fence, closing the gap to 6-4, which is where it stood — the Twins failed to score in the seventh when Correa reached third with nobody out — when Pagan took over in the eighth.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.