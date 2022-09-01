Three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field

All games on 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Friday, 7:10 p.m. • BSN: RHP Sonny Gray (7-4, 3.04 ERA) vs. RHP Davis Martin (2-4, 4.62)

Saturday, 6:15 p.m. • Ch. 9: RHP Tyler Mahle (1-0, 2.51 ERA) vs. RHP Dylan Cease (12-6, 2.27)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. • BSN: RHP Dylan Bundy (7-6, 4.53 ERA) vs. RHP Lucas Giolito (10-8, 5.27)

Twins update: They are 67-62 and second in the American League Central, three games ahead of the third-place White Sox. ... The Twins went 13-7 at Target Field in August — their most home games in one month since June 1977, when they played 22 at Metropolitan Stadium. ... Overall, the Twins were 14-14 in August. ... This is the first of three three-game series between the teams in the final month of the season. ... The Twins are 6-4 against the White Sox this season. ... It's the start of a seven-game road swing, with the final four against the Yankees.

White Sox update: They are on a nine-game homestand and defeated Kansas City 7-1 on Thursday. The victory was just the fourth in the past 14 games for the White Sox (65-66). ... The White Sox are being managed by bench coach Miguel Cairo while manager Tony La Russa is undergoing medical tests. ... Nearly half of the Chicago's games (63 of 131) this season have been decided by one or two runs. The White Sox are 21-15 in one-run games and 16-11 in two-run games. ... Cease allowed just one hit in seven shutout innings in Chicago's 11-0 victory over the Twins at Target Field on July 17. He is 2-4 with a 6.30 ERA in eight career starts against the Twins.