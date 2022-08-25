HOUSTON — Twins manager Rocco Baldelli wants his team to stop worrying, despite 10 losses in 12 games — including five in a row where they haven't homered, a skid that has dropped them four games behind AL Central-leading Cleveland.

The Twins will try to salvage the finale of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park tonight against the Astros (7:10 p.m., BSN). Chris Archer (2-6, 4.02 ERA) pitches for the Twins against Houston righthander Luis Garcia (10-8, 4.09).

"We just need to play baseball and not be worrying about the stresses [over] the fact that we haven't been playing well," Baldelli said after Wednesday's loss. "We have 40 games left on our schedule. Let's play the best possible baseball that we can [and] have zero cares about anything except playing the game."

The Astros have beaten the Twins in all five meetings this season, outscoring them 30-8.

Cleveland starts a series in Seattle today, and the White Sox are finishing a series in Baltimore.

The Twins lineup is posted; we'll update when Houston manager Dusty Baker posts his.

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, DH

Carlos Correa, SS

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Jose Miranda, 1B

Nick Gordon, LF

Max Kepler, RF

Gio Urshela, 3B

Gary Sanchez, C

Gilberto Celestino, CF