The Twins will open the 2023 season on the road in Kansas City on March 30.
The team's schedule for next season was released on Wednesday, and major league teams will now play each other at least once under the new format.
After playing the Royals and Miami on the road to start the season, the Twins will have their home opener against Houston on Thursday, April 6 as part of a six-game homestand that will include the White Sox.
The Twins and Brewers will play at Target Field on June 13-14 and in Milwaukee on Aug. 22-23.
Other National League teams playing at Target Field in 2023 will be Washington, San Diego, the Cubs, San Francisco, Arizona, Pittsburgh and the New York Mets.
Home night games Monday-Thursday will continue to start at 6:40 p.m.
The Twins will play the other American League Central teams 13 times each after facing them 19 times apiece in 2022.
The season ends Oct. 1 in Colorado.
TWINS 2023 SCHEDULE
March 30, April 1-2, at Kansas City
April 3-5, at Miami
April 6, 8-9, Houston
April 10-12, Chicago White Sox
April 13-16, at New York Yankees
April 18-20, at Boston
April 21-23, Washington
April 24-26, New York Yankees
April 27-30, Kansas City
May 2-4, at Chicago White Sox
May 5-7, at Cleveland
May 9-11, San Diego
May 12-14, Chicago Cubs
May 15-17, at Los Angeles Dodgers
May 19-21, at Los Angeles Angels
May 22-24, San Francisco
May 26-28, Toronto
May 29-31, at Houston
June 1-4, Cleveland
June 6-8, at Tampa Bay
June 9-11, at Toronto
June 13-14, Milwaukee
June 15-18, Detroit
June 19-22, Boston
June 23-25, at Detroit
June 26-28, at Atlanta
June 30, July 1-2, at Baltimore
July 3-5, Kansas City
July 7-9, Baltimore
July 11 All-Star Game in Seattle
July 14-16, at Oakland
July 17-20, at Seattle
July 21-23, Chicago White Sox
July 24-26, Seattle
July 28-30, at Kansas City
Aug. 1-3, at St. Louis
Aug. 4-6, Arizona
Aug. 7-10, at Detroit
Aug. 11-13, at Philadelphia
Aug. 15-16, Detroit
Aug. 18-20, Pittsburgh
Aug. 22-23, at Milwaukee
Aug. 24-27, Texas
Aug. 28-30, Cleveland
Sept. 1-3, at Texas
Sept. 4-6, at Cleveland
Sept. 8-10, New York Mets
Sept. 11-13, Tampa Bay
Sept. 14-17, at Chicago White Sox
Sept. 18-20, at Cincinnati
Sept. 22-24, Los Angeles Angels
Sept. 26-28, Oakland
Sept. 29-30, Oct. 1, at Colorado