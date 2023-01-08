Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A Twin Cities woman died Saturday in a snowmobile accident on a Morcom Township trail.

First responders were dispatched to the Bearskin snowmobile trail 30 miles north of Hibbing at about 1:15 p.m., according to a news release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. There, they found a 55-year-old woman from the Twin Cities area dead at the scene. She was the machine's sole occupant.

It appeared the woman lost control while turning and struck a tree, according to the news release. Her name was not released.

The sheriff's office and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the accident.