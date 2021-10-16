ANDOVER

SEPT. 28

Disorderly conduct. An officer responded to a report of five kids who were being loud and disorderly and appeared to be drunk in a parking lot on the 1800 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW. All five tested positive for alcohol consumption. A 16-year-old girl was arrested for disorderly conduct, and parents were notified.

BROOKLYN PARK

SEPT. 26

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of a chair with a person on it floating in the river near the Coon Rapids Dam. The Fire Department launched a boat and found it was a mannequin, which they retrieved.

CORCORAN

SEPT. 18

Drugs. A 25-year-old man was arrested for drug possession, possession of a firearm without a permit and possession of a firearm while intoxicated in the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road.

DENMARK TOWNSHIP

SEPT. 5

Suspicious activity. A vehicle was reported driving in circles in a cul-de-sac in the 6000 block of Omar Avenue. It was determined to be two teenagers practicing for their driving test.

EXCELSIOR

SEPT. 18

Disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of a man trying to fight other civilians on 2nd Street. The 35-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct.

JORDAN

SEPT. 18

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of multiple 911 hang-ups near Broadway Street. Officers spoke to a man who said his children had his phone. There was no emergency.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF SEPT. 12-18

Assault. Officers responded to a report of a man passed out behind the wheel in the drive-through at Taco Bell, 16085 Elmhurst Av. The man became aggressive when officers tried to wake him. The 22-year-old man was arrested for assaulting a peace officer.

Theft. A 2016 Toyota Camry was stolen from an open garage in the 18000 block of Greyhaven Path. The keys had been left in the vehicle.

LAUDERDALE

SEPT. 11

Recovered stolen vehicle. Police observed two suspicious vehicles in the parking lot of a gas station in the 2400 block of Larpenteur Avenue. One checked out as stolen and was recovered, but the driver fled on foot. The second vehicle was abandoned, still running, in the parking lot. The owner was contacted and said a family member had taken it without permission, but refused to identify the person.

MAHTOMEDI

SEPT. 7

Noise complaint. A resident in the 500 block of Mahtomedi Avenue told authorities a motorcycle and vehicle, both with excessively loud exhaust, speed by his home every day at 4:45 a.m. An extra patrol will be assigned to the area.

MINNETRISTA

SEPT. 18

Underage consumption. Officers responded to a report of a loud party at a home on Sunnybrook Drive. Two 16-year-old boys were cited for underage alcohol consumption.

NEW BRIGHTON

SEPT. 5

Theft. License plates were reported stolen off a vehicle in the 1100 block of County Road D.

PRIOR LAKE

SEPT. 23

Drugs. A 28-year-old man was arrested for cocaine possession at Pike Lake Park, 4262 140th St.

RAMSEY

SEPT. 5

Missing child. An officer responded to a report of a missing 7-year-old boy from a home in the 14300 block of Armstrong Boulevard NW. Upon officers' arrival, the family searched the house a second time and found the boy downstairs.

SEPT. 9

Miscellaneous. A man came into the Police Department wanting to know if he could legally trespass on private land to collect wild mushrooms. An officer advised him that he could not and directed him to the Department of Natural Resources if he had further questions.

RICHFIELD

SEPT. 26

Weapon. A 27-year-old man was arrested for assault after threatening a person with a butcher knife at a home in the 6900 block of Knox Avenue S.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.