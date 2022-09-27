About 400 mental health workers at Allina and M Health Fairview hospitals will strike for three days starting Oct. 3 amid a prolonged contract dispute over benefits and workplace safety.

The workers voted to unionize in October 2021 but haven't reached their first contract, even after a one-day strike in May. Psychiatric associate Dana Disbrow said a worsening mental health crisis among Minnesotans has created staffing and safety problems at M Health Fairview hospitals, and that the contract needs to address those issues.

"We've already lost too many good workers because of the challenges we are facing, and we are ready to strike for the health, safety and dignity of ourselves and our patients," said Disbrow, in a statement released by the SEIU Healthcare union that represents the workers.

COVID-19 has exacerbated staffing shortages at hospitals and also stoked public sentiment in favor of unions and the protection of workers who encountered furloughs and other disruptions during the pandemic.

The SEIU action comes less than a month after 15,000 Twin Cities and Duluth-area hospital nurses went on strike for three days. Time-limited strikes are increasingly used by unions to minimize disruptions for workers and patients but give hospitals financial incentives to reach agreements. Talks between 15 hospitals and nurses represented by the Minnesota Nurses Association are ongoing.

A statement from Allina said it can often take a year to reach contracts with newly organized groups, such as the mental health workers. Talks are scheduled this week and into next month to try to reach a deal.

"Striking does not benefit anyone," the Allina statement said. "However, we will be prepared to continue caring for our community in the event a settlement is not reached."

The strikes would target Allina's Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis and the Fridley campus of Mercy Hospital. The Fairview strike would include the University of Minnesota Medical Center.

SEIU's one-day strike in May occurred amid severe overcrowding at the U's Masonic Children's Hospital, which set up a temporary shelter in its ambulance bay for children with behavior problems or mental disorders because other beds were full or they didn't qualify for inpatient care.

A 2021 survey of licensed mental health providers found 15% were planning to leave the profession within five years, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Of those providers planning to leave, 9% said burnout was the primary motivation. Both figures are increases since 2019. Union leaders said burnout levels are similarly high among the psych associates and senior mental health coordinates who are prepared to strike.