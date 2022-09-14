A historically large nursing strike will finish with its final full day of picketing Wednesday. Whether it reshaped testy contract negotiations with Twin Cities and Duluth hospitals over pay and staffing remains to be seen.

Nurses and negotiators with the Minnesota Nurses Association have used the spotlight of the work stoppage to make their case for increased staffing to address a worsening shortage that could threaten patient care.

"We are tired of our hospitals saying, 'We don't have enough, there's nothing I can do, that costs too much,'" said Angela Becchetti, a nurse at Allina Health's Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. "In the end, our patients our suffering."

Affected hospitals kept their public statements this week focused on their efforts to maintain safe patient care during the strike and on the nurses' wage demands of around 30% over the next three years. The hospital systems have offered more than 10% pay bumps over three years, arguing that the nurses' proposals are excessive at a time when their operating margins are low or in the red.

"Nurses in Minnesota rank among the most highly compensated in the nation, regularly in the top ten among all the states," said a statement from several of the negotiating Twin Cities hospitals. "The average Minnesota nurse earns $80,960."

Nurses opted for the three-day strike to increase financial pressure but minimize pain on patients in the 15 affected hospitals, including those in the Allina, Children's and Fairview systems in the Twin Cities as well as Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park and North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale.

Strikes also took place at St. Luke's and Essentia Health hospitals in the Duluth area, but not at Essentia's smaller hospital in Moose Lake, Minn. Nurses have been in a prolonged contract standoff at that hospital since it was acquired two years ago by Essentia, but opted this week to pull back on a strike and do informational pickets instead.

There is little question the strike will be expensive, frustrating nurses even though they called the work stoppage because it diverted money that could otherwise go toward their contract demands.

The price tag might be lower than the reported $149 million it cost Allina to endure two strikes over a collective 44 days in 2016 in a standoff with nurses over health benefits. But the bill spread among seven health systems will at least be in the tens of millions, when considering they had to pay $7,000 to $10,000 per replacement nurse this week, plus travel, lodging and training expenses.

"They could have put a fraction of that into the nurses behind me and our patients" to avoid the strike, Becchetti said during the union's press conference on Tuesday.

Some hospital systems will be paying double at the end of this week, because they hired the replacements on five-day contracts but will only be using them for three days and then putting their regulars right back into patient care.

Allina announced its regular nurses would return to work starting at 7 a.m. Thursday at Abbott and its Mercy campuses in Coon Rapids and Fridley. However, an earlier strike notice at United Hospital in St. Paul means nurses will resume work there at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The health system in its statement said it "remains committed to moving forward and reaching a fair contract."