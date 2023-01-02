Holiday cheer and good tidings were bestowed on Rosemount, and now the Irish have a spot in the girls basketball Metro Top 10.

The Irish (8-0) used an outstanding first half, opening a 16-point lead, to cruise past No. 8 East Ridge 64-52 on Thursday in the Eastview Holiday Tournament. Rosemount entered the Metro Top 10 at No. 5.

Rosemount also benefited from its usual balanced scoring. Freshman guard Riley Ang's season-high 16 points led three players in double figures against the Raptors. It was her first game of the season scoring in double digits. Seven players have had double-digit scoring games for Rosemount this season.

No. 9 Minnetonka's 55-50 victory over No. 6 Becker paved the way for the Irish to make a climb into the Top 10.

This week's marquee matchup

Minnetonka at Maple Grove, 7 p.m. Tuesday

The No. 10 Crimson get another shot at a Lake Conference squad. All three of Maple Grove's losses this season have been to Lake schools: No. 1 Hopkins, 69-49; No. 2, St. Michael-Albertville, 69-63; No. 4 Wayzata, 60-56. No. 7 Eden Prairie awaits late in the season.

Girls basketball Metro Top 10

1. Hopkins (8-0)

2. St. Michael-Albertville (9-0)

3. Chaska (8-1)

4. Wayzata (9-1)

5. Rosemount (8-0)

6. Becker (3A) (5-1)

7. Eden Prairie (8-2)

8. East Ridge (9-3)

9. Minnetonka (6-2)

10. Maple Grove (5-3)