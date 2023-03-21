As spring brides walk down the aisle, the flowers they carry link them to previous generations in a longstanding tradition. Since ancient times, bouquets have offered calming and beautiful aromas, signified everything from fertility to good fortune and represented a spirit of celebration for happy couples.

Three local florists (from left) tapped into the romance of this wedding season, spotlighting pink and green hues along with traditional white. Below, they talk about the inspiration behind their bouquets.

— Creative director and stylist Barbara Schmidt

Ergo Floral

Flowers included: White allium spray, Hanoi ranunculus, white hyacinth, Helleborus.

Inspiration: "There is a moment in late winter and early spring where the snow has dwindled to small tufts, the leaves are still budding, the sun has begun beating, and woods have a quiet life just starting to peek out of the ground. These flowers remind me of that," says Ergo owner David Miller. "These flowers are the harbingers of spring."

For more: 516 Selby Av., St. Paul, ergofloral.com

Flowers included: Clooney ranunculus, wild black raspberry, white stalk, pink tulip, Helleborus, white carnations, astrantia, acacia foliage.

Inspiration: "The idea of my garden. I grow everything from seed in my house and I love planning/mapping out the blooms in my yard. Another thing inspiring me for spring is timeless pieces. I love gathering what isn't on trend or necessarily in style, and leaning on ideas, flowers, art that will stand the test of time," says Genevieve Wilson, Apricot owner. "I gravitate toward color and adding life into space."

For more: 555 Vandalia St., St. Paul, designapricot.com

Flowers included: Pink and white tulips, white scabiosa, dusty pink roses, white spray roses, dusty pink dahlia, white wax flower, Italian ruscus

Inspiration: "We love tulips, roses and ranunculus. They always inspire spring," says Melissa Stratton, owner of Sadie's. She's noticing trends for the 2023 wedding season, too. "Earthy tones and old faithful romantic, timeless white and greenery weddings are on trend," she says.

For more: 2400 N. 2nd St., Mpls., sadiesfloral.com

Artwork: "Untitled" by Jim Hillegass (oil on canvas, 48 by 60 inches), Veronique Wantz Gallery, veroniquewantz.com; vases from West Elm, westelm.com, $69-$86.