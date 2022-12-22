'The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral'

Steve Hartman, a KSTP reporter from 1987 to 1991, returns to Minnesota for an inspirational holiday treat that spotlights those who pay it forward. The one-hour special, based on his feature pieces for CBS News, opens with a tribute to Katie Steller, founder of Minneapolis' Red Chair Project, which provides free haircuts for the homeless. Later, Hartman reunites with the man he "adopted" through the Big Brother program he joined when he was based in the Twin Cities. Anyone who complains that journalists focus only on tragedy isn't paying attention to Hartman. 9 p.m. Wednesday, WCCO, Ch. 4

'The Kennedy Center Honors'

This annual tribute is always a holiday treat for those who appreciate a broad range of entertainment. This year we get Garth Brooks singing "Midnight Train to Georgia" for Gladys Knight, Matt Damon poking fun at George Clooney and Eddie Vedder doing "One" in honor of U2. 7 p.m. Wednesday, WCCO, Ch. 4

'Tom Papa: What a Day!'

One of the best things Chris Thile did when he took over Garrison Keillor's radio show was to recruit Papa as his in-house comic. Since the program's cancellation, Papa is spending less time in St. Paul, but you can still enjoy him in his latest stand-up special, in which he ruminates on elderly parents and marriage. His word choice and sing-song delivery are just two reasons he's one of Jerry Seinfeld's favorites. Netflix

'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse'

Charlie Mackesy's picture book comes to life in this animated tale about a boy who befriends some magical animals who will remind you of the travelers in "The Wizard of Oz." It takes some brushes with death before the foursome learns the same lesson Dorothy did: Home is where the heart is. Tom Hollander, Idris Elba and Gabriel Byrne provide some of the voices. Sunday, Apple TV Plus

'Groucho & Cavett'

Dick Cavett looks back at his relationship with the original insult king, Groucho Marx, in this "American Masters" episode. The documentary is framed in such a way that it's focused almost exclusively on the cigar-chomping comic's late-in-life TV appearances, leaving little time for clips from his classic movies. Those with little knowledge about the Marx Brothers' early work will wonder what all the fuss is about. 8 p.m. Tuesday, TPT, Ch. 2

'The Recruit'

A smug, ambitious CIA attorney (Noah Centineo) gets assigned to a treacherous field trip during his first week on the job in this fast-paced thriller from Alexi Hawley, creator of ABC's "The Rookie." The story works best when our lead character proves he's no Jack Ryan, making one bonehead move after another as he crisscrosses the globe. When he picks up survival skills, the series becomes just another spy game. Netflix

'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction'

David Letterman endured a 14-hour train ride from Poland to Ukraine to conduct this special interview with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It was worth the hassle. It's a far from glamorous setting as trains and sirens interrupt the chat in a subway station. But both heavyweights seem at ease. Letterman also ventures out in Kyiv, even crashing an underground comedy club. Netflix

'Le Pupille'

This is a 40-minute fable without a clear moral. That's exactly what director Alice Rohrwacher and producer Alfonso Cuaron intended. The story, set in an Italian Catholic school during World War II, involves a bunch of orphans who will never know the true meaning of Christmas. The closest they'll ever come is a chance for a bite of a special cake. Your hearts will go out to the young cast, especially when you realize they'll never enjoy an "Oliver Twist" ending. Disney Plus