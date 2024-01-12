'Jesse Ventura Shocks the World!'

Mary Lahammer, who routinely brings a sense of wonder to her reporting, is the perfect narrator for this look back at Ventura's political triumph. The "Minnesota Experience" documentary gives the former governor credit for being ahead of the curve on issues like gay rights and legalizing pot, stances Ventura is all too happy to boast about in fresh interviews. But it doesn't shirk from Ventura's shortcomings, including his thin skin. The one-hour running time forces director Kevin Dragseth to move at a rapid clip, but he squeezes in some pop-culture milestones, including "Predator." Even those who ain't got time to bleed should make time to watch. 8 p.m. Tuesday, TPT

'True Detective: North Country'

Jodie Foster is on a hot streak. The two-time Oscar winner follows up her charming turn in "Nyad" with this role as a steely police chief battling a crooked mining company, ghosts and the Alaskan cold. She's joined by a terrific cast that includes Minnesotans John Hawkes and newcomer Isabella Star LaBlanc. (In one more nod to our state, Foster sports a Vikings sweatshirt). Like other installments in this anthology series, there's a lot of chatter about death and religion. But the six episodes never stray far from delivering a gritty (and gory) crime story. You'll shiver in more ways than one. 8 p.m. Sunday, HBO

'Monsieur Spade'

Sam Spade is alive and semi-well in southern France for this sort-of sequel to "The Maltese Falcon." Clive Owen is terrific as Dashiell Hammett's most famous detective, even though he doesn't do much detecting. His main duty: deliver clever insults and learn to order wine instead of whiskey. 8 p.m. Sunday, AMC, Acorn TV

'After Midnight'

Taylor Tomlinson, one of stand-up's brightest new stars, takes over the slot formerly held by James Corden with this revival of a Comedy Central game show. I'm not a big fan of the setup — a panel of comedians riffing off the headlines — but I'm rooting for any program that gives the 30-year-old Tomlinson a wider audience. 11:35 p.m. Tuesday, CBS

'Wild Cards'

"Moonlighting" fans may tolerate this slick new procedural in which mismatched partners flirt their way through a crime of the week. Vanessa Morgan gets the Bruce Willis role, goofing around like Miley Cyrus with a badge. Her antics — and snazzy wardrobe — are the show's only draws. 7 p.m. Wednesday, CW