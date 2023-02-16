'Animal Control'

W.C. Fields recommended never working with dogs or children. The team behind this new sitcom followed only half his advice. The show wants to be a new version of "Community" so bad that it hired Joel McHale to be the office curmudgeon. But the most memorable action comes whenever the characters hit the Seattle streets to tame ostriches, kangaroos and rabbits. There are some reasonably amusing bits, but you'll have more fun searching for wacky animal clips on TikTok. 8 p.m. Thursday, KMSP, Ch. 9

NEAL JUSTIN

'Hello, Tomorrow'

Billy Crudup, an Emmy winner for "The Morning Show," leads a group of traveling salesmen pitching bogus condos on the moon, sometime in the distant future. Or is it? The setting has one foot in Buck Rogers territory and the other in Pleasantville with transistor radios, 45-cent sandwiches and retro suits. The beautifully designed sets are a lot more riveting than the non-plausible plot. Friday, Apple Plus

N.J.

Presidents' Day at the movies

Turner Classic Movies is celebrating Presidents' Day with a mini-marathon of movies about the POTUS. First up (7 p.m. Mon.) is "PT 109," a biopic centered on John F. Kennedy's heroism during World War II. Cliff Robertson plays the young Navy lieutenant assigned to what officially was known as a motor torpedo boat. Released in 1963, the movie earned a spot in Hollywood lore by being the first theatrical film about a president to reach the theaters while he was in office. That film will be followed by "Young Mr. Lincoln" (9:30 p.m.), a 1939 drama starring Henry Fonda in a fictionalized account of Honest Abe's early life as a lawyer. The last film in the trilogy is "Sunrise at Campobello" (11:15 p.m.), a 1960 story about Franklin Roosevelt's struggle with polio. Based on a Broadway play, the movie stars Ralph Bellamy, with Greer Garson as Eleanor Roosevelt. Monday, TCM

JEFF STRICKLER

Good company

"The Company You Keep" is a modern-day Robin Hood tale merged with a romance. Milo Ventimiglia is a con man who specializes in fleecing rich people who have gotten wealthy by cheating others, which doesn't make what he's doing honorable, by any means, but it does take the nasty edge off a bit. Catherine Haena Kim plays a CIA agent who is no stranger to nefarious tactics herself. They develop a romance, a relationship complicated by the fact that neither of them is willing to be honest about who they really are. 9 p.m. Sunday, ABC, Ch. 5

J.S.

A new address

"Magnum P.I." is back for Season 5, but it's moving. No, don't worry — the show is still set in Hawaii. But it's changing networks, a huge relief to fans who feared that the series was going to fold. If you're still living in the 1980s, this isn't the detective show starring Tom Selleck, but it is a reboot of that classic adventure. The title character is now played by Jay Hernandez, who can more than hold his own with Selleck when it comes to sporting a Hawaiian shirt. 9 p.m. Sunday, NBC, Ch. 11

J.S.

Familiar faces

Speaking of old favorites, "American Idol" returns for its 21st season. Technically, ABC is billing it as Season 6, but that's because they're pretending that the series didn't run on Fox for its first 15 years, but we all know better. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie return as judges, and the format is the same, with would-be superstars trying to sing their way to fame and fortune. And, truth be told, it has worked out just that way for many of the show's past winners (bonus points for anyone who can name all 20 of those winners). 7 p.m. Sunday, ABC, Ch. 5

J.S.