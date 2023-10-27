'Neon'

This sitcom, set in the world of reggaeton music, has a few things in common with "Entourage." Both series revolve around the ambitions of a potential star with questionable talent, Adonis-like looks and incredible good luck. And, in both shows, he's the least interesting character. "Neon,' like the series that ran on HBO from 2004 to 2011, is at its best when it focuses on the posse members, most notably the inexperienced manager (Emma Ferreira) and an agent's assistant (Courtney Taylor) who dreams of being the next Ari Gold. There are a lot of cameos from top-tier artists, like executive producer Daddy Yankee, but it's the underlings who truly shine. Netflix

'Curses!'

Kids not ready to be introduced to Indiana Jones can live vicariously through the Vanderhouvens, a plucky family that can only save their father by solving a series of globe-trotting puzzles. Each episode is like an animated version of an escape room. Rhea Perlman, Rhys Darby and former St. Paul high school grad Lyric Lewis are among the grown-ups providing their voices. Apple TV Plus

'If You Were the Last'

Anthony Mackie is having a stellar year. After excelling in the brutal, obscenity-driven series "Twisted Metal," he shows off a sweeter side in this film about two astronauts who re-evaluate their relationship after believing they're stranded in space. Mackie and his on-screen partner, Zoe Chao ("The Afterparty"), have enough chemistry to power a rocket. Their flirting and feuding may be the most romantic interplay you'll see this year. Peacock

'The War on Disco'

This "American Experience" documentary does a nice job of setting the stage for disco's popularity — and dissecting its backlash. However, it falls short of capturing the madness of 1979's Disco Demolition Night in Chicago. For a better picture of that catastrophe, check out Netflix's "The Saint of Second Chances," in which event organizer (and future St. Paul Saints owner) Mike Veeck shares his regrets. 8 p.m. Monday, PBS

'Krishnas: Gurus. Karma. Murder'

The story behind the Hare Krishna movement in America is a fascinating one with a charismatic leader in Swami Prabhupada and famous followers like George Harrison. But this three-part documentary chooses to focus on Keith Ham, a rogue guru who turned to crime and manipulation to stay in power. True-crime buffs will be riveted, but those hoping to learn more about a misunderstood movement won't achieve enlightenment. Netflix