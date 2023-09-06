I get why AMC keeps reviving "The Walking Dead." The original series, which ran from 2010 to 2022, was one of the most popular shows in cable history. But ratings dropped over time as viewers realized that the writers had become obsessed with grossing them out.

The steady drop in interest hasn't stopped the cable network from producing five spinoffs — with more on the way. And the approach in each one seems to be the same: more horror, less heart.

Initially, "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon," premiering at 8 p.m. Sunday on AMC, seems determined to offer something a little more thoughtful. Dixon, played by Norman Reedus, washes ashore in France, where he gets recruited by a group of knife-wielding nuns to save a boy who many think may be the next Messiah.

It's an opportunity for the blood-and-guts franchise to ruminate on the role that faith plays in times of crises. But any philosophical debates get drowned out by the sound of Dixon smashing zombies' skulls into dust.

Reedus continues to be enigmatic and captivating. (He's also quite amusing as the host of the reality road show, "Ride With Norman Reedus," which kicks off its sixth season at 9 p.m. Sunday, AMC). His "Dead" character seems born for an apocalypse. And there's some nice touches of humor; a group of young survivors worship "Mork & Mindy" because the sitcom reruns are their only source of entertainment.

But the spinoff is mostly offering a continuation of the franchise's death march. Time to walk away.

'Guiding Emily'

Sarah Drew ("Grey's Anatomy") plays a businesswoman who goes blind after a climbing accident. Can Garth, a seeing-eye dog voiced by Eric McCormack, lead her to happiness? Anyone who has ever watched a Hallmark movie already knows the answer to that but it's fun to watch the two bond, even though the movie takes a long time to get there. 8 p.m. Friday, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

'The Changeling'

You can always count on LaKeith Stanfield to pick interesting projects. The actor from "Atlanta" and "Sorry to Bother You" stars as a used-book dealer who gets pulled into a horror fantasy world after his wife (Clark Backo) disappears. It takes a while for the series to get going, but the performances from Backo and Stanfield should convince you to stick around. Friday, Apple Plus TV

'The Masked Singer'

What do Dick Van Dyke, Rudy Giuliani, Patti LaBelle and William Shatner have in common? They've all been lassoed into appearing on this ridiculous novelty show that has managed to retain its original host and panel. The 10th season doesn't premiere until Sept. 27, but this one-off episode will feature alums teaming up for duets and what publicists are promising to be the biggest unmasking in the show's history. 7 p.m. or after NFL football, Sunday, KMSP, Ch 9

'Bollywed'

Those who have ever attended a lavish Indian wedding will be drawn to this new reality series about a Toronto family that owns a bridal shop. But the episodes are less about spectacular saris and more on the squabbling between the pack-rat dad and his more progressive children. 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Fuse; Fuse Plus