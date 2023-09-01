'One Piece'

It's already the most popular comic book series in history. But "One Piece," a pirate adventure on acid, has yet to take off in America. Netflix hopes to change that with this live-action adaptation based on the original manga series. The protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) is just one of the buccaneers searching for hidden treasure, but he has two advantages — a body made of rubber and the pluck of Huck Finn. The acting and zingers in the first two episodes aren't spectacular — where's Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow when you need him? But there's plenty of well-staged action scenes that owe a lot to American westerns and Marvel movies. Purists may balk at the liberties taken, but "Piece" creator Eiichirô Oda, who signed off on this version, seems to know what it'll take to be a stateside sensation. Netflix

'Office Race'

Some familiar names were enlisted for this second-rate comedy that gently spoofs those obsessed with marathons. Beck Bennett ("Saturday Night Live") plays a hapless pencil pusher who gets his second wind after his boss (an over-the-top Joel McHale) challenges him to a race. Bryan Adams contributes new songs aimed at inspiration. 7 p.m. Monday, Comedy Central

'Inside the NFL'

The long-running sports show has scrambled since debuting on HBO in 1977, stopping at Showtime and Paramount Plus along the way. Now it's found a home on network TV. The highlights/predictions series is must-see viewing for anyone playing fantasy football. 7 p.m. Tuesday, WUCW, Ch. 23

'Secrets of Penthouse'

Those who talk about the '80s like it was Mayberry R.F.D. ignore the decade's fascination with Bob Guccione, the publisher who took smut to a new level. Few people in this four-hour doc have anything pleasant to say about the late tycoon — and that includes his kids. Only adult-film stars Jenna Jameson and Janine Lindemulder seem to have any fond memories. 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, A&E

'Never Let Him Go'

One initially wonders why an ABC News crew would spend so much digging into a 35-year-old cold case involving an American mathematician's death in Australia. But it eventually becomes clear that the four-hour docuseries has much more on its mind than doing a super-sized version of "Unsolved Mysteries." This is an indictment of law enforcement that often puts prejudices toward gays above a desire for justice. Wednesday, Hulu