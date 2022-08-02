Impact player

Riley Greene, Detroit Tigers

The center fielder was 2-for-5 at the plate with two RBI, including his RBI double in the fifth that tied the score and a RBI single in the seventh that helped the Tigers establish a multi-run lead.

By the numbers

407 Distance, in feet, of Mark Contreras' first MLB home run, hit as he lead off the third inning Tuesday.

3 Number of times through 39 games this season reliever Griffin Jax has given up three or more runs in an outing, which he did in the seventh inning against Detroit.