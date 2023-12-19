Minnesotans have followed along for months as a commission tasked with redesigning the state flag narrowed more than 2,000 public submissions down to six finalists, then three and finally a single concept.

On Tuesday, members will fine-tune the details and reveal the state's brand-new flag.

"[The public], they just want to see the result," said Luis Fitch, chair of the State Emblems Redesign Commission, which is facing a Jan. 1 deadline to submit a new state flag and seal to the Legislature. "This Tuesday we get a flag, guys. I can tell you that right now."

On Friday they landed on a single design concept: a flag with a blue abstract shape of the state's borders and an eight-point North Star. The original design, submitted by 24-year-old Andrew Prekker of Luverne, also includes a white, green and blue stripe representing the state's snow, nature and water.

"I went into this just as a fun project by myself in my room, and now it's become something so much bigger than myself, and will stretch to every corner of the state," Prekker said in a Facebook post reacting to the news. "To say I'm honored is the biggest understatement ever."

The commission settled on an eight-point North Star that mirrors one in the State Capitol rotunda and is similar to a star included in another flag finalists' design.

"This flag was never designed by one person, this was designed by Minnesota," Fitch said. "We're grabbing ideas from everyone."

At the Tuesday meeting, the commission will discuss whether to simplify the design and eliminate one or more colors from the flag, as well as the position of the star and if the state's K shape should be asymmetrical to look more like Minnesota's actual borders.

Their final design selected Tuesday will be the culmination of months of research and public meetings. The public, eager to engage in the process, submitted more than 20,000 comments on a handful of flag and state seal finalists last month.

Unless the Legislature takes action to undo their work, the new flag will start flying on May 11, which is Statehood Day.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.