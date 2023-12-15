Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnesota has its top three designs for a new state flag.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission narrowed its list of six finalists for a new state flag to three earlier this week, and could pick just one flag on Friday after discussing potential changes to each design.

Commission members asked graphic designers to create additional mockups of the three designs based on modifications they requested.

The 13-member commission, which was created by the Legislature last session, is facing a Jan. 1 deadline to submit new state flag and seal designs. The commission adopted changes on Tuesday to the final seal concept, which will feature a red-eyed loon posing on a Minnesota lake.

The seal will not include the state motto "L'etoile du nord," or 1858, the year of statehood. Commission members voted to add "Mni Sóta Makoc̣e" to the seal, Dakota for "land where the waters reflect the sky" and where Minnesota derived its name.

But members have had more internal battles — and public input — on the final flag designs, making that decision harder. Any final design could be subject to modifications by commission members.

The commission meeting starts at 1 p.m. in the Minnesota Senate Building and will be livestreamed.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.