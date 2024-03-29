Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer and former President Donald Trump have made amends, months after Trump and his allies torpedoed the Minnesota congressman's bid to become House speaker.

Trump attended a fundraiser hosted by Emmer this week at Mar-a-Lago, according to an Axios report, and the two will work together this year, with the congressman as the Minnesota chair of Trump's presidential campaign.

"Honored to partner with @realDonaldTrump! We have to elect @realDonaldTrump this November and send @JoeBiden back to the basement. Let's turn Minnesota RED!" Emmer posted Thursday night on X, formerly Twitter.

Emmer, the GOP majority whip in the House, endorsed Trump's campaign for president in January. Just a few months earlier, he was in Trump's crosshairs.

The former president publicly opposed Emmer's bid to replace ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and labeled the Minnesotan a "RINO" — Republican in name only — claiming he "fought me all the way."

"He is totally out-of-touch with Republican Voters," Trump posted then on Truth Social. "I believe he has now learned his lesson because he is saying that he is Pro-Trump all the way, but who can ever be sure?"

Emmer, who supported Trump for president in 2016 and 2020, angered Trump and his supporters when he voted to certify President Joe Biden's election victory four years ago.

He also condemned the Jan. 6, 2021, riot by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol as "an unacceptable display of violence that runs counter to everything we stand for as a country."