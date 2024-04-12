Top 10 castles

Tripadvisor recently featured 10 spectacular, open-to-the-public castles in Europe, Japan and even California as the best places to conjure fairy tale dreams. The list is topped by Neuschwanstein, the fantastical Bavarian palace that inspired Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty Castle. It was one of three palaces commissioned by "Mad" King Ludwig II of Bavaria. England's Windsor Castle comes in at No. 3, and most of the others date to the 15th or 16th centuries. Here's a peek:

Schloss Neuschwanstein, Germany Château de Chambord, France Windsor Castle, England Edinburgh Castle, Scotland Chapultepec Castle, Mexico Himeji Castle, Japan Alcázar of Segovia, Spain Prague Castle, Czech Republic Castello di Amorosa, California Osaka Castle, Japan

San Jose Mercury News

Camper cabins in Cuyuna

Cyclists and paddlers exploring the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area can try out a new variation on glamping next month. Cuyuna Cove, which opened in 2020 with five tiny cabins, has added five seasonal "bungalows," designed like upgraded camper cabins, to its pondside property on the edge of Crosby, Minn. The new lodgings evolved from a two-year experiment with glamping tents; co-owner Kelsey Braun said guests craved air conditioning during summer and heat during fall. The new bungalows have queen beds, down comforters, temperature controls, electricity for charging, and mini-fridges. Each also has a fire pit, basic camp cooking gear and picnic tables, secure bike lockers and use of the property's sauna. Bungalows are now available to rent from $150-$190 a night from mid-May through mid-October.

Lisa Meyers McClintick

Global Entry fee hike

Customs and Border Protection announced that fees are going up for Global Entry, which gives users faster clearance when entering the country and lets them use expedited lanes at security checkpoints. The cost will rise from $100 to $120 on Oct. 1. The agency said that the price has not changed in 15 years and that the new fee is "better reflecting the program costs." CBP says on its website that it can take "several months" to get an application processed. Customers need to fill out an application online, await conditional approval, then take the final step of doing an in-person interview. The changes come with one perk for families: Those under 18 who apply for Global Entry with a parent or legal guardian who is already a member or also applying will no longer have to pay a fee. They have been required to pay $100 with their application.

Washington Post