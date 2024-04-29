With a new album out next month titled "Hit Me Hard and Soft," Billie Eilish is hitting the road hard this fall playing two-night stands at arenas in many U.S. cities, including St. Paul in November.

The "Bad Guy" and "What Was I Made For?" hitmaker, who's now 22 years old, confirmed two shows at Xcel Energy Center on Nov. 10 and 11, which are Sunday and Monday nights.

Presale options for tickets begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com, with the general on-sale set to start Friday. Prices have not been revealed, nor have any opening acts.

With her older brother and collaborator Finneas in tow, Eilish turned Xcel Center into one big choir and exercise room once before with a sold-out show there coming out of the pandemic in 2022. That was quite a leap from where she performed her first time in the Twin Cities in 2018, the 250-capacity 7th St. Entry, which she followed with a sold-out Armory concert a year later.

Eilish stayed off the road through most of 2023 but was hardly out of pocket. Her ballad for the "Barbie" movie soundtrack, "What Was I Made For?," became one of the biggest hits of the summer on its way to winning a couple Grammys and an Oscar for best original song (her second Oscar after the James Bond ode "No Time to Die").

Little is known so far about "Hit Me Hard and Soft," which will be Eilish's third full-length album. It's due out May 17, but no single from it has been released yet, just a couple short sound clip. Come on, Billie, don't play hardball with us.