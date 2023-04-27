Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand makes it clear — it's all about the quarterbacks. Aaron Rodgers was introduced Wednesday by the Jets and immediately started talking about adding to both the Jets' legacy, and perhaps unintentionally his own. The Vikings, meanwhile, might draft a quarterback Thursday night. Just the fact that it's a possibility adds a level of intrigue to this year's draft.

8:00: Timberwolves writer Chris Hine joins Rand for a breakdown of the season, which ended Tuesday in Denver. The big question this offseason is whether to make major changes after a disappointing year or to try to run it back with the same core. For multiple reasons, including future salary cap constraints, Rand lays out the case for a Karl-Anthony Towns trade.

35:00: Immaturity from Anthony Edwards, Thibs vs. Jimmy in the East, staying up late (again) for the Wild.

